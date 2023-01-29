scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo gets a Saudi-inspired watch covered with 388 gemstones

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted wearing the incredible watch on his Instagram page after arriving in Saudi Arabia.

cristiano ronaldoCristiano Ronaldo.( Instagram/Jacob & Co.)
Listen to this article
Cristiano Ronaldo gets a Saudi-inspired watch covered with 388 gemstones
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly received a luxurious watch wort Rs 6 crore watch as a gift after joining Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo, 37, was spotted wearing the watch which has 338 extremely rare gemstones ( Tsavorite stones) embedded in it.

The watch, which is 18-carat white gold, is dark green in colour representing the Saudi flag with an alligator-green leather strap.

He has been gifted the one of a kind watch by Jacob and Co and he will hope that the gift will bring him some good luck on the pitch as well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...

Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner who starred for Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, signed a deal to June 2025 with Al Nassr, apparently after rejecting offers from Europe, North America and beyond.

Media reports have claimed the Portugal star could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which would make him the highest-paid soccer player in history.

Advertisement

Al Nassr president Musalli Almuammar would not confirm the figures in Ronaldo’s two-and-a-half-year contract but said the 37-year-old deserves to be the highest paid player on the planet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-01-2023 at 17:06 IST
Next Story

Education Budget 2023: From focus on research to upskilling, here is what the stakeholders want

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 29: Latest News
close