Cristiano Ronaldo gets a Saudi-inspired watch covered with 388 gemstones

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly received a luxurious watch wort Rs 6 crore watch as a gift after joining Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo, 37, was spotted wearing the watch which has 338 extremely rare gemstones ( Tsavorite stones) embedded in it.

The watch, which is 18-carat white gold, is dark green in colour representing the Saudi flag with an alligator-green leather strap.

He has been gifted the one of a kind watch by Jacob and Co and he will hope that the gift will bring him some good luck on the pitch as well.

Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner who starred for Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, signed a deal to June 2025 with Al Nassr, apparently after rejecting offers from Europe, North America and beyond.

Media reports have claimed the Portugal star could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which would make him the highest-paid soccer player in history.

Al Nassr president Musalli Almuammar would not confirm the figures in Ronaldo’s two-and-a-half-year contract but said the 37-year-old deserves to be the highest paid player on the planet.