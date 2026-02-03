Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi future in doubt after Karim Benzema switch to rivals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in Saudi Arabia has been thrown into doubt after Karim Benzema was cleared to join Al-Nassr’s closest title rivals, Al-Hilal.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Ronaldo is said to be furious at what he views as a lack of investment in Al-Nassr and was absent from their 1–0 victory over Al-Riyadh on Saturday, a win that moved them to within a point of league leaders Al-Hilal, who were held to a draw.

The 40-year-old was not included in the squad amid reports he had refused to play because of an ongoing dispute linked to Benzema’s transfer, which had initially stalled the deal. Benzema’s move from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal has now been approved following the termination of his contract, a development that has inevitably raised questions over Ronaldo’s long-term future in the Saudi Pro League.