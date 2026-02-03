Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi future in doubt after Karim Benzema switch to rivals

Portuguese star reportedly refused to play for Al-Nassr last weekend amid growing Saudi Pro League row

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 3, 2026 09:53 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. (PHOTO: Al Nassr via X)Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. (PHOTO: Al Nassr via X)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in Saudi Arabia has been thrown into doubt after Karim Benzema was cleared to join Al-Nassr’s closest title rivals, Al-Hilal.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Ronaldo is said to be furious at what he views as a lack of investment in Al-Nassr and was absent from their 1–0 victory over Al-Riyadh on Saturday, a win that moved them to within a point of league leaders Al-Hilal, who were held to a draw.

The 40-year-old was not included in the squad amid reports he had refused to play because of an ongoing dispute linked to Benzema’s transfer, which had initially stalled the deal. Benzema’s move from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal has now been approved following the termination of his contract, a development that has inevitably raised questions over Ronaldo’s long-term future in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal for Al Nassr against Al Khaleej in Saudi Pro League game. (X/Al Nassr) Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal for Al Nassr against Al Khaleej in Saudi Pro League game. (X/Al Nassr)

The situation has caused significant upheaval within the SPL, the report added. Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad are all controlled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which also owns Newcastle United. The PIF had originally sanctioned Benzema’s move. The 36-year-old French striker had been under contract at Al-Ittihad until June, but the Jeddah-based club are now attempting to free up squad space and finances as they prepare for a possible move for Mohamed Salah should the Liverpool forward become available at the end of the season.

N’Golo Kanté is also expected to leave Al-Ittihad, with Turkish side Fenerbahce emerging as his likely destination.

Benzema, who has agreed an 18-month contract with Al-Hilal, had made clear his desire to move and was unhappy with the extension offered to remain at Al-Ittihad. The Daily Telegraph quoted sources close to the former Real Madrid striker, who described the financial terms as ‘disrespectful’, although Saudi officials maintain that a ‘good offer’ was made and no agreement could be reached. Benzema had withdrawn from first-team activities and was training alone ahead of the deadline-day move.

It is reported that Ronaldo is particularly angered by Al-Hilal being allowed to strengthen their squad while Al-Nassr have not received similar backing.

The reported, citing sources, added that Al-Nassr have already benefited from substantial investment, not least Ronaldo’s own deal worth £177 million per year. They argue that due process was followed and that the Benzema transfer was no different from any other — despite it being highly unusual for a player to be allowed to join an immediate title rival.

Ronaldo, who turns 41 on Thursday, joined Al-Nassr from Manchester United in December 2022.

 

