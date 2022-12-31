scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

‘Element of sadness’ in Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr: Ex-United teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Friday

Cristiano Ronaldo
'Element of sadness' in Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr: Ex-United teammate
After Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his move to Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr, former players turned pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville expressed unhappiness over the star strikers decision.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Friday night, Neville said, ‘I felt as though he would want to stay in Europe, it tells me that the offers are staggering and the clubs didn’t come in for him.”

‘There’s an element of sadness for me – (the) last of Ronaldo at the top level. That had to come to an end at Old Trafford – it looks like Cristiano is finishing his career in Saudi,” he added.

Carragher, on the hand, reminded about how Ronaldo finished his career with an interview with Piers Morgan while Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup with Argentina.

However, on social media, Ronaldo’s lucrative move is being hailed as a landmark moment for football in the Middle East.

For the 37-year-old Ronaldo, it was a massive payday in what could be the final contract of his career.

Media reports have claimed the Portugal star could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which would make him the highest-paid soccer player in history.

Ronaldo said in a statement that he was “eager to experience a new football league in a different country.”

