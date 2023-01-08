scorecardresearch
Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary proposal at Al-Nassr was 20 times higher than us: Corinthians chief reveals

Corinthians chief Alves admitted that the Brazilian club did offer Cristiano Ronaldo a big money contract but Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr tempted the Portuguese away to the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo attends his team match against Al Tai on the Saudi League at Marsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Ronaldo, who has won five Ballon d'Ors awards for the best soccer player in the world and five Champions League titles, will play outside of Europe for the first time in his storied career. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

After Cristiano Ronaldo said that he had turned down “many clubs” around the world to complete his lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves revealed that the Brazilian club did try to sign the Portuguese superstar.

“I know he also had proposals from Europe. But the proposal from Saudi Arabia was 20 times higher,” said Alves.

“I spoke six, seven times with Jorge Mendes [Cristiano’s agent at that time] and, in the end, we sent a proposal through another person,” he added.

“I made the proposal and even hoped he wouldn’t accept it [laughs]. Just kidding, we had many partners already warned. I think we had to try […]. When you’re president of Corinthians, you have to go after the best in the world,” he further added.

Ronaldo himself decided to decline various other offers from clubs around the world to join Al Nassr.

“I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life. In Europe my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important clubs in Europe. This is a new challenge,” Ronaldo had said at the news conference last week.

“Nobody knows this, but I had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, Australia, the U.S., even Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me. I gave my word to this club,” Ronaldo added. “I want to give a different vision of this country and football. This is why I took this opportunity,” he added.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr president Musalli Almuammar would not confirm the exact figures in the two-and-a-half-year contract.

“He is the best player in football history so it is normal he will be the highest in terms of cost or salary,” Almuammar said. “This is something that he really deserves, so the amount of money he will take, he really deserves.”

