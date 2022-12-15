scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Real Madrid, trains at clubs sporting center

Ronaldo, who is without a club after mutually terminating his deal with Manchester United, was reportedly given permission by Florentino Perez.

Cristiano Ronaldo training. (Reuters)
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground for the first time since leaving the club for Juventus in 2018.

Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed the reports and tweeted, “Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas in the last hours – on a separated pitch #Ronaldo As revealed by @relevo/@hugocerezo, Cristiano’s just working there to keep his form thanks to great relationship with the club, waiting for new chapter.”

Ronaldo has had a good relationship with Madrid president Perez. In 2019 Perez spoke to Onda Cero and said, “Cristiano Ronaldo has never created a problem in Madrid. He has been an example and I will remember him as the best player we have signed.

“He has always been exemplary, a professional like the cup of a pine tree. I’ve always had a perfect relationship with him and I’ve never had any personal or money problems.”

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 10:49:27 am
