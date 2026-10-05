‘Cristiano Ronaldo should decide how he wants to end his time with national team’, says Portugal coach Jesus

Ronaldo left Portugal's training camp after being an unused substitute in a win over Norway and learning he would not start against Denmark. (AP Photo)

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has said that it is upto Cristiano Ronaldo to decide if he wants to return to the national team or not. Jesus said that he had told Ronaldo that he needed him, regardless of whether he was playing or not, when he had his first conversation with him after taking charge.

“If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team. We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who’s going to decide,” Jesus told reporters after Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on Sunday.

Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp after being an unused substitute in a win over Norway and learning he would not start against Denmark. He subsequently ⁠said ​on social media that he would explain his reasons for leaving the national team “in due course”. The incident caused shockwaves around the world of football, with Jesus in particular receiving significant backlash in Portugal for leaving Ronaldo out of the squad.