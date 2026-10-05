‘Cristiano Ronaldo should decide how he wants to end his time with national team’, says Portugal coach Jesus

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has said that it is upto Cristiano Ronaldo to decide if he wants to return to the national team or not. Jesus said that he had told Ronaldo that he needed him, regardless of whether he was playing or not, when he had his first conversation with him after taking charge.
“If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team. We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who’s going to decide,” Jesus told reporters after Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on Sunday.
Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp after being an unused substitute in a win over Norway and learning he would not start against Denmark. He subsequently said on social media that he would explain his reasons for leaving the national team “in due course”. The incident caused shockwaves around the world of football, with Jesus in particular receiving significant backlash in Portugal for leaving Ronaldo out of the squad.
“He’s the one who should decide how he wants to end his time with the national team. In my first call-up, I said, ‘I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you’. And now I’m saying the same thing,” said Jesus.
Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proenca also said Ronaldo remained part of the team’s plans, describing the episode as a misunderstanding that should be resolved internally. “He is in the national team on sporting merit, and that must be unquestionable,” Proenca told RTP. “We have to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo.”
In the days after Ronaldo announced his departure, speculation was rife that the 41-year-old may end his illustrious international career. Ronaldo had earlier said that he had briefly considered retiring after the 2026 World Cup.
“Yes, I thought about it,” Ronaldo had told reporters. “I always think about my decisions, about the future and also about the present. I am someone who thinks a lot. You have to think. That is why you see me here now. It means I will continue.”
“I think I can give the national team my support, not only through goals but also outside football,” he said. “My goal is to be able to play, score goals and help the team win matches.”