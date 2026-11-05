Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a record-breaking 23-year career with Portugal. The 41-year-old forward confirmed his decision on Thursday, retiring as men’s international football’s most-capped player (234 appearances) and all-time leading goalscorer (146 goals).

Here is a look at the timeline of Ronaldo’s international career:

August 20, 2003: International debut vs Kazakhstan

Ronaldo made his senior debut for Portugal at the age of 18 in a 1-0 friendly win against Kazakhstan.

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June 12, 2004: First international goal

He scored his first international goal in a 2-1 loss against Greece in the opening match of Euro 2004. The date also marked his first appearance at a major senior tournament.

June 17, 2006: World Cup debut and first World Cup goal

At his first World Cup in Germany, Ronaldo scored his first World Cup goal by converting a penalty in Portugal’s 2-0 win over Iran.