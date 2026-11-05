Cristiano Ronaldo retires: A timeline of his record-breaking Portugal career

Ronaldo retired as men's international football's most-capped player (234 appearances) and all-time leading goalscorer (146 goals).

By: Sports Desk
4 min readNov 5, 2026 07:12 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo announced retirement from international football. (AP)Cristiano Ronaldo announced retirement from international football. (AP)
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Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a record-breaking 23-year career with Portugal. The 41-year-old forward confirmed his decision on Thursday, retiring as men’s international football’s most-capped player (234 appearances) and all-time leading goalscorer (146 goals).

Here is a look at the timeline of Ronaldo’s international career:

August 20, 2003: International debut vs Kazakhstan

Ronaldo made his senior debut for Portugal at the age of 18 in a 1-0 friendly win against Kazakhstan.

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June 12, 2004: First international goal

He scored his first international goal in a 2-1 loss against Greece in the opening match of Euro 2004. The date also marked his first appearance at a major senior tournament.

June 17, 2006: World Cup debut and first World Cup goal

At his first World Cup in Germany, Ronaldo scored his first World Cup goal by converting a penalty in Portugal’s 2-0 win over Iran.

February 6, 2007: First match as captain

Ronaldo made his debut as Portugal captain in a friendly against Brazil.

October 16, 2012: 100th cap

He earned his 100th cap for Portugal in a 1-1 draw with Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier.

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September 6, 2013: First international hat-trick

Ronaldo scored his first international hat-trick in a 4-2 win over Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier.

March 5, 2014: Portugal’s all-time leading scorer

He became Portugal’s all-time leading scorer with a pair of goals against Cameroon in a 5-1 friendly victory, taking his tally to 49 goals, two more than Pauleta at the time.

June 18, 2016: Most-capped player

Ronaldo became Portugal’s most-capped player with his 128th appearance in a match against Austria at Euro 2016, surpassing Luis Figo.

July 10, 2016: First major trophy – Euro 2016

Portugal won their first major international trophy, defeating hosts France 1-0 in extra time. Ronaldo was forced off injured early in the game but returned from the touchline to lift the trophy as captain.

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June 15, 2018: First World Cup hat-trick

He scored his first World Cup hat-trick in a 3-3 draw with Spain in Portugal’s opening match in Russia.

June 9, 2019: UEFA Nations League triumph

Ronaldo helped Portugal win the inaugural Nations League with a 1-0 win over the Netherlands in the final.

September 8, 2020: 100th international goal

He reached a century of goals for Portugal in a 2-0 Nations League win over Sweden, scoring his 100th and 101st goals that day.

June 15, 2021: Outright leading scorer at Euros

Ronaldo became the outright leading scorer at the European Championships, passing Michel Platini’s nine goals with a brace against Hungary.

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September 1, 2021: Breaks international scoring record

He surpassed Ali Daei’s long-standing record of 109 international goals with two late goals in a 2-1 win over Ireland.

November 24, 2022: First to score at five World Cups

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups by converting a penalty against Ghana in a 3-2 win.

March 23, 2023: Most-capped men’s international player

He became the most-capped men’s international player with his 197th appearance against Liechtenstein, surpassing Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa.

June 20, 2023: 200th international appearance

Ronaldo became the first man to earn 200 international appearances in a 1-0 victory at Iceland, scoring the winning goal.

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June 18, 2024: First to appear at six European Championships

He became the first player to appear at six European Championships, starting in Portugal’s 2-1 win over the Czech Republic.

June 8, 2025: Second Nations League title

Ronaldo helped Portugal win their second Nations League title by scoring in the 2-2 final against Spain, which Portugal won 5-3 on penalties.

June 23, 2026: First to score at six World Cups

He became the first man to score at six World Cups after a brace against Uzbekistan in a 5-0 victory. On the same day, he surpassed Eusebio as Portugal’s leading World Cup scorer, reaching 10 goals.

September 30, 2026: Leaves national team camp

Ronaldo left the national team camp after a disagreement with coach Jorge Jesus.

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October 19, 2026: Suspension and fine

The Portuguese federation announced a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine for Ronaldo for leaving the national team camp.

November 5, 2026: Announces retirement

Ronaldo confirmed his retirement from international football, ending a career that included 234 appearances and 146 goals, both men’s world records.

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