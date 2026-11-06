Portugal coach Jesus says Ronaldo was in his plans before star’s retirement

With Cristiano Ronaldo announcing his retirement from the Portugal national team on Thursday, head coach Jorge Jesus selected seven new faces, including five players from the Under-21s, for November’s Nations League ‌matches against Wales and Denmark.

The retirement decision came after a cloud of controversy when Ronaldo left Portugal’s camp without permission at the end of September, ahead of a Nations League match against Denmark, and did not return, after a tiff with Jesus.

Ronaldo’s walkout was sparked by Jesus not playing him in the game against Norway on September 27 after he played in the opening win over Wales. He later cited broken promises from Jesus as the reason for his departure. Ronaldo was then fined $285 and was suspended from the national team for 30 days by the Portuguese football federation.