Portugal coach Jesus says Ronaldo was in his plans before star’s retirement

With Cristiano Ronaldo announcing his retirement from the Portugal national team on Thursday, head coach Jorge Jesus selected seven new faces, including five players from the Under-21s, for November’s Nations League matches against Wales and Denmark.
The retirement decision came after a cloud of controversy when Ronaldo left Portugal’s camp without permission at the end of September, ahead of a Nations League match against Denmark, and did not return, after a tiff with Jesus.
Ronaldo’s walkout was sparked by Jesus not playing him in the game against Norway on September 27 after he played in the opening win over Wales. He later cited broken promises from Jesus as the reason for his departure. Ronaldo was then fined $285 and was suspended from the national team for 30 days by the Portuguese football federation.
“All my decisions were made with the team in mind. As a manager, I have always defended what was best for the team. I am at peace with my decision,” Jesus said on Friday, insisting there were no hard feelings. He said Ronaldo remained in his plans until Thursday’s announcement.
“I found out when we all did,” Jesus said. “Until then, I knew nothing about it. He was playing, he was scoring goals; he was one of the players on my squad list.” Jesus said he had not subsequently contacted Ronaldo.
According to a report by the Associated Press, the suspension began on October 1, the day of Portugal’s game against Denmark, which meant that he has served 19 days of the suspension already. Thus, Ronaldo was expected to be available for Portugal’s next Nations League match on November 14 against Denmark.
But he announced his decision to hang up his boots before that, with his last match ever for Portugal being on September 24 in a 1-0 win vs Wales.
In his retirement video, Ronaldo, a Euro and Nations League champion with Portugal, said he would ‘hand back the number 7 shirt’ after the November international break. Ronaldo has made 234 appearances for Portugal and scored 146 goals. He holds the record for international appearances and for international goals.