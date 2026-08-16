Ronaldo drops retirement hint: ‘This is probably my last year of football’

Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo said in a recent interview that 2026/27 season is likely to be his last year as a professional football player. “This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo said to Vogue in an interview.
“I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one. And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned, what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice,” he added.
Considered among the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo, who currently plays club football for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, is closing in on 1,000 professional goals in his career. Ronaldo recently appeared in a record-equalling sixth World Cup appearance in the United States, where Portugal exited the tournament with a defeat to eventual champions Spain in the Round of 16.
🚨🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo: “This may truly be my LAST YEAR in football”.
“I want to leave an amazing legacy”, told Vogue. pic.twitter.com/Rt7SkNrzGU
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2026
Ahead of the Spain match, Ronaldo had admitted that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be the last time he plays in the tournament. “Yes, it’s my last one. Let’s go and enjoy it,” said Ronaldo in a press conference ahead of that game.
Last Tuesday, Ronaldo married his longtime partner, model and influencer Georgina Rodriguez, in a civil ceremony in Portugal on Tuesday. Ronaldo, 41, posted an image on his Instagram account showing the couple’s hands, wearing wedding rings.
Portuguese media labelled the ceremony the ‘wedding of the year’, reporting that the couple tied the knot on 11 August in the coastal town of Cascais near the national capital, Lisbon.
Ronaldo and the Argentina-born Rodriguez have been together for a decade since their first meeting during the football superstar’s stint with Spanish football giants Real Madrid. Ronaldo met Rodriguez at a Gucci outlet in Madrid where she was working at the time.