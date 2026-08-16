Ronaldo drops retirement hint: ‘This is probably my last year of football’

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) reacts after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo said in a recent interview that 2026/27 season is likely to be his last year as a professional football player. “This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo said to Vogue in an interview.

“I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one. And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned, what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice,” he added.