scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly flying back to UK for talks on Manchester United future

According to the report, Cristiano Ronaldo is also expected to have a dialogue with head coach Eri Ten Hag.

By: Sports Desk |
July 25, 2022 11:19:27 pm
Cristiano RonaldoCristiano Ronaldo. (File)

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly making his way back to the United Kingdom for talks with Manchester United over his future

According to The Athletic Ronaldo is expected to land in Manchester on Monday and hold discussions with United.

Ronaldo has already expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer if a suitable offer arrives.

However, United has stated publicly that he remains in their plans for the upcoming season.

According to the report, Ronaldo is also expected to have a dialogue with head coach Eri Ten Hag.

Earlier, as Manchester United drew 2-2 against Aston Villa in their final pre-season tour game in Australia, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a cryptic tweet, working out in United shorts.

Speculation is rife over the veteran’s future at the club, where his contract runs for one more season. He and his team are reportedly trying to find a new club that is in the Champions League, while United has been relegated to the Europa League on the heels of a wretched season.

Whether Ronaldo put out the picture to curry favour United manager Erik ten Hag and the club fans is subject to interpretations.

This, though, comes at a time when reported overtures made by Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes have been met with rejections. United, on the other hand, insist that the 37-year-old is not for sale. Ten Hag, too, has spoken about having Ronaldo in his plans for the upcoming season.

“I am well informed, he also has also an option (of another year),” said Ten Hag.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

“Yes (he could stay beyond this season), but to be honest, of course, I have signed here for three years, but in football it’s short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don’t look that far ahead,” he added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 25: Latest News