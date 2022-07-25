Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly flying back to UK for talks on Manchester United future

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly making his way back to the United Kingdom for talks with Manchester United over his future

According to The Athletic Ronaldo is expected to land in Manchester on Monday and hold discussions with United.

Ronaldo has already expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer if a suitable offer arrives.

However, United has stated publicly that he remains in their plans for the upcoming season.

According to the report, Ronaldo is also expected to have a dialogue with head coach Eri Ten Hag.

Earlier, as Manchester United drew 2-2 against Aston Villa in their final pre-season tour game in Australia, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a cryptic tweet, working out in United shorts.

Speculation is rife over the veteran’s future at the club, where his contract runs for one more season. He and his team are reportedly trying to find a new club that is in the Champions League, while United has been relegated to the Europa League on the heels of a wretched season.

Whether Ronaldo put out the picture to curry favour United manager Erik ten Hag and the club fans is subject to interpretations.

This, though, comes at a time when reported overtures made by Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes have been met with rejections. United, on the other hand, insist that the 37-year-old is not for sale. Ten Hag, too, has spoken about having Ronaldo in his plans for the upcoming season.

“I am well informed, he also has also an option (of another year),” said Ten Hag.

“Yes (he could stay beyond this season), but to be honest, of course, I have signed here for three years, but in football it’s short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don’t look that far ahead,” he added.