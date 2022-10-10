Cristiano Ronaldo scripts yet another incredible record, nets 700th club goal of his career

Cristiano Ronaldo netted the 700th club goal of his career after coming on as a substitute for Manchester United against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old Portugal striker latched onto a through ball from Casemiro and slotted a finish under Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to put United 2-1 ahead in the 44th minute on Sunday.

For Ronaldo, it was also his 144th goal in the red jersey of United across two spells at the club.

In a glittering career, the Portuguese forward has also netted five times for Sporting Lisbon, scored 101 goals for Juventus and 450 for Real Madrid.

However, Ronaldo came on as a substitute for Anthony Martial after again starting on the bench.

The 37-year-old Portugal striker latched onto a through-ball from Casemiro and slotted a finish under Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 44th minute for what proved to be the decisive goal in United’s 2-1 win.

Ronaldo entered in the 29th minute.

