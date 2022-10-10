scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo scripts yet another incredible record, nets 700th club goal of his career

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a landmark goal as Manchester United beat Everton in Goodison Park.

cristiano ronaldo, cristiano ronaldo 700 goalsManchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates with teammate Antony after scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park (Screengrab/@UtdFaithfuls/Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo netted the 700th club goal of his career after coming on as a substitute for Manchester United against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old Portugal striker latched onto a through ball from Casemiro and slotted a finish under Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to put United 2-1 ahead in the 44th minute on Sunday.

For Ronaldo, it was also his 144th goal in the red jersey of United across two spells at the club.

In a glittering career, the Portuguese forward has also netted five times for Sporting Lisbon, scored 101 goals for Juventus and 450 for Real Madrid.

However, Ronaldo came on as a substitute for Anthony Martial after again starting on the bench.

The 37-year-old Portugal striker latched onto a through-ball from Casemiro and slotted a finish under Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the 44th minute for what proved to be the decisive goal in United’s 2-1 win.

Ronaldo entered in the 29th minute.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh BachchanPremium
About EC, Kejriwal and Amitabh Bachchan
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...Premium
From the Explained editor: A week of Nobels, eye on China, and a tragedy ...
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas

(With AP inputs)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 02:39:00 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: For Ambedkar

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa win first ODI against India by 9 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 09: Latest News