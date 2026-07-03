‘I don’t make reckless decisions’: Ronaldo reacts to sister’s retirement claims

Cristiano Ronaldo said he will wait until the end of Portugal's World Cup campaign to decide on his future in national colours. (AP Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed his sister Katia Aveiro’s claims that he might retire from international football after the 2026 World Cup, stating he won’t decide until Portugal’s tournament run is over.

Speaking ahead of Portugal’s stiff Round of 32 clash against Croatia, Katia appeared on Portuguese media outlet Sport TV and said: “Enjoy it while it lasts. It’s ending soon.”

Converting from a crucial 68th-minute penalty that helped Portugal draw level with Croatia in Toronto before Goncalo Ramos’ stoppage-time winner powered them through to the knockout, Ronaldo said the retirement decision can hold a few days.

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo’s rebirth: A penalty, a Ramos header, VAR and a Jota tribute