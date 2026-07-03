‘I don’t make reckless decisions’: Ronaldo reacts to sister’s retirement claims

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed his sister Katia Aveiro’s claims that he might retire from international football after the 2026 World Cup, stating he won’t decide until Portugal’s tournament run is over.
Speaking ahead of Portugal’s stiff Round of 32 clash against Croatia, Katia appeared on Portuguese media outlet Sport TV and said: “Enjoy it while it lasts. It’s ending soon.”
Converting from a crucial 68th-minute penalty that helped Portugal draw level with Croatia in Toronto before Goncalo Ramos’ stoppage-time winner powered them through to the knockout, Ronaldo said the retirement decision can hold a few days.
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“It is not important now,” Ronaldo is said to have told reporters after picking up the Superior Player of the Match award. “I will have time to talk about that after winning or losing the tournament; I will talk to my family, and then I will make the most appropriate decision.”
He added: “I no longer make decisions in the heat of the moment; now everything is done calmly. All that matters to me at the moment is enjoying the present and helping the national team,” the 41-year-old said after scoring his first World Cup knockout goal from the penalty spot.
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“The info I have, from a reliable source… this is his last dance,” Katia revealed while speaking about Ronaldo’s retirement on Sport TV.
“I believe it’s not today that they’ll say goodbye, but it’s coming soon. I strongly believe this is the farewell.
“So enjoy it a lot because it will be difficult to find someone after 200 goals. I’m talking about the Portuguese national team,” she said.
Ronaldo raised his international goals tally to 146 in 232 matches with his maiden World Cup knockout goal. It was also the third of his ongoing World Cup campaign, after having struck a brace against Uzbekistan in the group stages. Emotional at the final whistle, Ronaldo also paid tribute to his former teammate Diogo Jota, who passed away on this day last year.
“The coincidence of life, it’s unbelievable,” Ronaldo told Fox Sports. “We knew it before the game. It was a so special moment. We speak today, our group, about that, the coincidence of life. It’s unbelievable.”
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