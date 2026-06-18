‘We lacked nothing’: Ronaldo defends Portugal no-show in 1-1 World Cup draw to Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal endured a forgettable night during their Group K opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Houston with underdogs DR Congo holding the UEFA Nations League holders to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Houston.

The Portugal captain was a pale shadow of himself, holding no authority out front throughout the match where he barely had a sniff of the goal. Ronaldo’s perils had seen him take only three attempts at goal all through the 90 minutes, with each of the three strikes flying wide off the target. Post match, the 41-year-old copped much of the scrutiny from pundits and former footballers. However, Ronaldo defended Portugal’s patchy start shortly after the game.