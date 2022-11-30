scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to Fernandes being credited with goal for Portugal vs Uruguay goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had given Portugal the lead against Uruguay but it was Fernandes who was adjudged as the scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo. (AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly thought he had found the back of the net once again at the FIFA World Cup 2022 match when Portugal faced Uruguay on Monday. However, his moment of elation turned to surprise when teammate Bruno Fernandes was eventually credited with the goal thereby helping Portugal register a 2-0 win.

It was Fernandes who curled in a cross from the left and the ball barely went over the head of the leaping Ronaldo and went into the net in the 54th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead.

A grinning Ronaldo threw his arms in the air, suggesting he got the final touch and was embracing Fernandes as multiple close-up replays were being shown on the big screens in Lusail Stadium.

But when Fernandes’ name flashed as the goalscorer, 37-year-old Ronaldo jokingly threw his arms up in the air and smiled.

When Fernandes was asked about the goal, he said, “I don’t really think it matters who scored,” Fernandes said about the first goal.

“The feeling at the time was that he (Ronaldo) touched the ball — I was crossing it to him — but what’s important was we moved into the next round and beat a very big opponent.”

Ultimately, Adidas provided evidence that stated that it was Fernandes who scored the goal.

“In the match between Portugal and Uruguay, using the Connected Ball Technology housed in Adidas’s Al Rihla Official Match Ball, we are able to definitively show no contact on the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal in the game,” it said in a statement released.

“No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of ‘heartbeat’ in our measurements and in the attached graphic. The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows us to be highly accurate in our analysis,” the statement added.

For the uninitiated, there is a sensor installed inside the match ball which claims to provide accurate results after being rigorously tested before the World Cup.

