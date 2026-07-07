Ronaldo after FIFA World Cup exit: ‘Portugal’s 2016 Euro win holds same weight’

Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-ever World Cup ended on Monday night after the Selecao lost to Spain in the Round of 16 in Dallas. The superstar, however, said that though he was sad to leave on the back of a loss, he still gave his best and has a clear conscience.
“It’s normal and sad to leave the World Cup like that. But, as I said in the press conference, I gave it all, I gave my best,” Ronaldo said after the match.
“Yet, I left with a clear conscience. That’s football. That’s a footballer’s life. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. And you have to move on. The truth is, it was my last World Cup,” he added.
He said that he was leaving Portugal a better team than it was when he debuted in terms of silverware, adding that he would hold the 2016 Euro win in the same esteem as the World Cup.
“ANTES DE CRISTIANO RONALDO, PORTUGAL NO HABÍA GANADO NINGÚN TÍTULO. CON CRISTIANO RONALDO GANÓ 3. EL TÍTULO DE 2016 VALE COMO UN MUNDIAL PARA MI”
Cristiano Ronaldo realizó un balance sobre su trayectoria en la selección europea.#MundialEnDSPORTS | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Gr3NKqnapU
— DSPORTS (@DSports) July 6, 2026
“How will I get up tomorrow? Exactly like I did today. With a clear conscience. I gave my best. I won three titles with Portugal. Before Cristiano, Portugal hadn’t won a single title. So, I’m content,” he said.
“The truth is, what the national team won in 2016 (the European Championship) to me, honestly, it holds the same weight as the World Cup. That’s why I repeat: I leave with a clear conscience, I gave it my all. And that’s that. Tomorrow is a new day. And life goes on,” Ronaldo added.
Ronaldo, a two-time UEFA Nations League winner with Portugal, remains under contract with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. However, he refused to divulge his long-term plans. “I’ll take time to think and be with my family to avoid making decisions in the heat of the moment and to move forward with my life,” he said.