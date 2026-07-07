Ronaldo after FIFA World Cup exit: ‘Portugal’s 2016 Euro win holds same weight’

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) reacts after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-ever World Cup ended on Monday night after the Selecao lost to Spain in the Round of 16 in Dallas. The superstar, however, said that though he was sad to leave on the back of a loss, he still gave his best and has a clear conscience.

“It’s normal and sad to leave the World Cup like that. But, as I said in the press conference, I gave it all, I gave my best,” Ronaldo said after the match.

“Yet, I left with a clear conscience. That’s football. That’s a footballer’s life. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. And you have to move on. The truth is, it was my last World Cup,” he added.