Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal comes to the financial aid of amateur clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates have decided to donate half of their bonus for qualifying for the European Championships 2020 to help grassroots football flourish in the country on Monday.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said in a statement that the money would be deposited in a fund, which is projected to reach up to €4.7 million, to help clubs survive during the virus-stricken period which has claimed over 500 lives in the Iberian nation.

Last week, the governing body decided to end the already-suspended amateur season with immediate effect, declaring the season null and void without champions, promotion or relegation.

No decision has been taken in regard to professional football, most importantly for Primeira Liga till now though.

“It is fundamental that the championships end because it would allow some sort of normality to be restored and we could prepare for next season knowing who has qualified for international competitions, who the champions are and who is relegated,” Pedro Proenca, the president of Primeira Liga said.

Portugal are the reigning champions of the European Championships having beaten France in the final in the 2016 edition. But, they have to wait an added year to defend their crown as the UEFA Euro 2020 was postponed by a year.

On the other, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba also joined the fight against the pandemic by offering his hospital in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. “We thank Drogba for this gift considered as an act of patriotism,” said Vincent Toh Bi, the city ‘s regional council head.

In Ivory Coast, there have been a total of four deaths and 533 reported cases. Globally, more than 1.8 million coronavirus infections have been reported worldwide, with over 1,14,000 deaths.

