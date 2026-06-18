Is Cristiano Ronaldo past his prime? No doubt after the Congo match

Otherwise built on socialist ideals, football has long been rendered a capitalist enterprise by talent. Its icons have persistently challenged the notion that, with a ball at their feet, all men are equal — some are simply more equal than others. Consequently, attention is never evenly distributed.

Diego Armando Maradona was not the leading goal-scorer in the 1986 World Cup, and neither was Pele in any of the three editions he was triumphant at. On Tuesday, three men demanded attention — Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. Why they did so was vindicated by their performances — seven goals among the triad. On Wednesday, the spotlight fell on Cristiano Ronaldo, when Portugal faced DR Congo in Houston. In a 1-1 draw, he cut a disappointing figure.

That, he is still competing at the grandest stage of the sport, is a testament to his commitment. At 41 years and 10 months, Ronaldo is the oldest outfield player to compete at a World Cup, and the second oldest overall, behind only Craig Gordon — the Scottish goalkeeper who competed at 43 years and 5 months. He also leads the goal-scoring charts both in international and top level association football, with 143 and 973 goals respectively.

An accumulation of achievements, though, does not entitle a nation to a World Cup.

On Wednesday, Portugal had a start coach Roberto Martinez should have been content with. With Vitinha and Joao Neves — the same pair who won consecutive Champions League titles with Paris Saint-Germain — controlling midfield, they monopolised possession. Yet beyond Neves’ sixth-minute header, which brought the opening goal, Portugal’s elegance rarely translated into incision.

Cristiano Ronaldo's game by numbers vs. DR Congo: 25 touches

19/21 successful passes

5 touches in the opp. box

1 pass into the final third

0/3 shots on target They kept him quiet. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/cFu8lbulgb — Squawka (@Squawka) June 17, 2026

Evidently, the bridge between midfield and attack was not seamless. Discernibly, the gap between youthful exuberance and laboured strolls were exploited. By the first hydration break, for instance, Neves had completed every single of the 31 passes he had attempted. Vitinha’s completion rate was 98.1% (52 of 53), but he had recorded a carrying distance of 198.3 metres. Not that one expects Ronaldo to match a midfielder 15 years younger stride for stride, but his carrying distance figure read 24 metres.

Until then, he had barely entered the commentary. Around the 40th minute, broadcasters highlighted Ronaldo’s influence — or lack thereof. The veteran had made only 14 touches. The only Portuguese player he bettered was goalkeeper Diogo Costa, and even he was not lagging far behind, with three shy at 11.

Congo are not what they were at 1974, where Mwepu Ilunga found himself at the epicentre of ridicule after kicking the ball before Brazil could take their awarded freekick. When Ronaldo made his World Cup debut, Congo were suffering defeats at the hands of Libya and Tanzania.

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In only 12 years. they have gone from a ranking of 96 to 46. Though, there has not been a more celebrated event in their history than the fifth minute of the first half’s additional time, when Yoane Wissa headed home an Arthur Masuaku cross to become the Central African nation’s first-ever goalscorer at the World Cup.

Portugal could have equalised in the second half. That, they did not, was largely owing to two major squandered opportunities — in the 68th and 74th minute of the match. On both occasions, Juventus’ Francisco Trincao used his dancing shoes and low centre of gravity to wriggle past defenders and find Ronaldo. On the first occasion, he could have left the ball for Bruno Fernandes, who then would have found the goal gaping. On the second occasion, he could have placed the ball better. On both occasions, Ronaldo missed.

Martinez urged calm from the touchline. Perhaps managing Portugal requires an element of fan service. Trincao, though, was less restrained. The winger punched the ball in frustration, a visible display of discontent with his captain.

Ronaldo, a liability

Since their exit at the hands of Morocco in the previous World Cup, Portugal have scored 67 goals in the 30 matches featuring Ronaldo, averaging 2.33 goals per game. On the eight occasions where he did not play, Portugal netted 31 goals at 3.87 goals per game.

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For decades, Ronaldo has found himself carrying Portugal. Their second-highest goal-scorer, Pauleta, is a handsome 96 goals shy of the talismanic figure. Perhaps, in 2026, the tables have turned, and it is Portugal who now find Ronaldo a liability. The sooner they recognise it, the better.