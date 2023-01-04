Cristiano Ronaldo passes the medical test for Al-Nassr FC, takes part in training

Cristiano Ronaldo has passed the medical test for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr FC. The 37-year-old posted a picture of himself on his social media accounts with tests being done on him.

Ronaldo put out a photo on his Instagram story with a smile and thumbs up on the treadmill with nodes attached to him monitoring his output.

According to Sport Bible, Ronaldo was participating in the training along with former Benfica player Talisca.

Talisca’s strike went over the crossbar. However, Ronaldo’s finish was much more clinical.

Earlier on Tuesday Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented as an Al Nassr player in a glittering opening ceremony before the Saudi’s club’s thousands of fans at the Mrsool Park Stadium.

After the official unveiling, Ronaldo said in a press conference that he is ‘feeling very good and very proud to make this big decision’ and insisted his work is done and has played in the ‘most important club in Europe and is ready for a new challenge’.

He also added that he wanted to ‘show and develop the new and young generation in Saudi Arabia as well as the woman’s game’. Ronaldo revealed his family are happy about his decision to move and have supported him. ‘The welcome is amazing and I’m really proud,’ the former Manchester United player said.

‘I want to change the mentality of the new genaration and had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, US and Portugal tried to sign me but I have my word to this club. I know what I want and I know what I don’t want. I want to help many different points and the Al-Nassr’s woman’s team. I want to change the perspective of many people,” Ronaldo said.