Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gifts him a Rolls Royce as Christmas present

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gifted him a luxurious Rolls Royce as a Christmas present on Sunday.

In a video posted by Georgina on her social media account, it can be seen how she surprised Ronaldo with a Rolls Royce Dawn convertible as the player looked awestruck.

Part of the clip also showed Ronaldo along with his kids walking out to the front of the house.

The family then got into the new car (worth almost 2.99 cr) and as they enjoyed a quick ride.

“A magic Christmas night 🎄💖💫 Os amoooo💕💕💕 Gracias Santaaaa 🏠🥂🎅,” the video was captioned.

Later in the video, it was seen in the video Ronaldo’s children celebrate Christmas with Santa Clause and open their Christmas gifts.

Ronaldo thanked Georgina for the incredible gift he received on his own Instagram story…

Earlier in the month Ronaldo’s wife was unhappy about her partner’s benching during the World Cup in Qatar against Switzerland.

“Congratulations Portugal. While the 11 players sang the anthem, all eyes were on you. What a shame not to have been able to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes,” wrote the companion of the Portuguese star.

“The fans did not stop asking for you and shouting your name . May God and your dear friend Fernando continue hand in hand and make us vibrate one more night.” she added.

Portugal was eliminated in the quarter-finals against Morrocco. Ronaldo was on the bench that game too.

Heading into the new year, Ronaldo is without a club after ending ties with Manchester United. A situation that would have been unthinkable just a year back.