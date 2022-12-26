scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gifts him a Rolls Royce as Christmas present

In a video posted by Georgina on her social media account, it can be seen how thrilled she looked after surprising Cristiano Ronaldo with the brand new car.

Ronaldo with his partner Georgina Rodriguez on the left and Ronaldo with his family in Rolls Royce on the right. (Screengrab)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gifted him a luxurious Rolls Royce as a Christmas present on Sunday.

In a video posted by Georgina on her social media account, it can be seen how she surprised Ronaldo with a Rolls Royce Dawn convertible as the player looked awestruck.

Part of the clip also showed Ronaldo along with his kids walking out to the front of the house.

The family then got into the new car (worth almost 2.99 cr) and as they enjoyed a quick ride.

“A magic Christmas night 🎄💖💫 Os amoooo💕💕💕 Gracias Santaaaa 🏠🥂🎅,” the video was captioned.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Later in the video, it was seen in the video Ronaldo’s children celebrate Christmas with Santa Clause and open their Christmas gifts.

Ronaldo thanked Georgina for the incredible gift he received on his own Instagram story…

Ronaldo thanked Georgina.

Earlier in the month Ronaldo’s wife was unhappy about her partner’s benching during the World Cup in Qatar against Switzerland.

Advertisement

“Congratulations Portugal. While the 11 players sang the anthem, all eyes were on you. What a shame not to have been able to enjoy the best player in the world for 90 minutes,” wrote the companion of the Portuguese star.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

“The fans did not stop asking for you and shouting your name . May God and your dear friend Fernando continue hand in hand and make us vibrate one more night.” she added.

Portugal was eliminated in the quarter-finals against Morrocco. Ronaldo was on the bench that game too.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Explosive Cyclogenesis’...
UPSC Key- December 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Explosive Cyclogenesis’...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Heading into the new year, Ronaldo is without a club after ending ties with Manchester United. A situation that would have been unthinkable just a year back.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 08:25:24 pm
Next Story

CID to write to INTERPOL over Gujarat man’s death on US border

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 26: Latest News
close