Ronaldo watches his partly-owned club Almeria defeat current team Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday attended a pre-season friendly between his current club Al Nassr and UD Almeria, a club he owns a 25% stake in. the Portugal superstar watched from the stands as the Spanish second division outfit defeated the Saudi Pro League champions 2-0 in a pre-season friendly.

Ronaldo also met his Al Nassr teammates as well as new coach Ange Postecoglu, who replaced Jorge Jesus. He was gifted a personalised jersey by UD Almeria president Mohamed Al Khereiji.

In February, Portuguese legend purchased a 25 per cent stake in Almeria. “lt has been a long-held ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond just on the pitch,” Ronaldo said in a statement. “Almería is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to support the next phase of the club’s growth.”