Ronaldo watches his partly-owned club Almeria defeat current team Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday attended a pre-season friendly between his current club Al Nassr and UD Almeria, a club he owns a 25% stake in. the Portugal superstar watched from the stands as the Spanish second division outfit defeated the Saudi Pro League champions 2-0 in a pre-season friendly.
Ronaldo also met his Al Nassr teammates as well as new coach Ange Postecoglu, who replaced Jorge Jesus. He was gifted a personalised jersey by UD Almeria president Mohamed Al Khereiji.
In February, Portuguese legend purchased a 25 per cent stake in Almeria. “lt has been a long-held ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond just on the pitch,” Ronaldo said in a statement. “Almería is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to support the next phase of the club’s growth.”
Ronaldo foi à Cidade do Futebol ver o amigável entre os ‘seus’ clubes, Al-Nassr e Almería, e encontrou Jorge Jesus. pic.twitter.com/CpgreKDebk
— B24 (@B24PT) August 4, 2026
The club, in a post on social media, said that Ronaldo has acquired the stake in Almería through CR7 Sports Investments, a subsidiary of CR7 S.A. Almeria said that Ronaldo’s investment “marks a significant step in the continued expansion of both the club and the Portuguese businessman’s investment portfolio.”
Ronaldo will next be seen in action for defending Saudi champions Al Nassr vw Al-Fateh on August 15. This will be the first time the Portugal icon takes to the field after playing his last-ever World cup campaign, which ended after they lost 1-0 to Spain in the Round of 16 last month.
Substitute Mikel Merino scored in added time, sending his side into the quarter-finals while extending their run without conceding a goal. Merino struck in the 91st minute after fellow substitute Ferran Torres slipped a through pass behind Portugal’s defence.
Ahead of the match, Ronaldo had admitted that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be the last time he plays in the tournament.
“Yes, it’s my last one. Let’s go and enjoy it,” said Ronaldo in a press conference ahead of the game. It was a rather combative interaction with the press with Ronaldo calling out journalists who he said don’t “like” him.