Cristiano Ronaldo-Osimhen deal: Napoli boss breaks silence, Man United stance unclear

Ever since it has been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is trying to negotiate a stunning swap deal with CR7 and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, the rumour mills have continued to gather speed.

Ronaldo is desperate to leave Old Trafford this summer and play Champions League football.

According to the Italian website Gianluca DiMarzio, the Serie A team are willing to sign Ronaldo but to let Osimhen go the other way they would seek at least £85million.

A loan move is also touted to be reportedly on the cards.

However, Napoli boss Spalletti says “no negotiations” have taken place. But at the same time, Spalletti also said “no coach would say no” to Ronaldo.

“If you’re asking me if I’d like to work with Ronaldo, I tell you no coach would say no to that. However, if we go into those areas the journalists like to fill in for themselves, then as Osimhen’s agent said, there are no negotiations,” the coach said at a recently held press conference.

“Speaking to (President Aurelio) De Laurentiis, he told me that he received no offer, so let’s remain as realistic as possible here and take into consideration only things that could happen. “There are only a few days left in the transfer window, it seems unlikely that could go through. There is nothing concrete at the moment,” Spalletti added.

Italian sports journalist, Gabriele Marcotti has added more to the rumour mill stating:

“The CR7-Osimhen deal reportedly hinges on:

– Osimhen to MUFC for €130m

– Cristiano to Napoli, MUFC pay 85 pct of his wages

No idea if they’re accurate (suspect no), but if so, great business for Napoli, though weaker on the pitch. MU, the reverse: bad business, stronger on pitch.”

No idea if they’re accurate (suspect no), but if so, great business for Napoli, though weaker on pitch. MU, the reverse: bad business, stronger on pitch — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) August 29, 2022

Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News has reported that Napoli has held discussions with Jorge Mendes on Ronaldo and they have been by far the most engaged club. They are understood to be eyeing a permanent deal but are prepared to settle for a loan as they are pressed for time.

Osimhen, 23, caught the eye of several clubs last season, in which he scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances. But after shelling out almost 100 million for Antony will United spend big again? Only time will tell.