WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo opens account at Juventus, then adds another

Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday scored his first goal for Juventus in their fourth Serie A match against Sassuolo. The former Real Madrid player not just opened his account for the Italian club, he even doubled his side’s lead with another goal in the second half.

Ronaldo, who was under the radar for not not being able to score in Italy, sent the ball into the net with a tap-in at the start of the second half after a rebound that gave the Portugal captain an empty net and an opportunity to score his first for Juventus.

FIRST GOAL:

FIRST GOAL OF CRISTIANO RONALDO FOR JUVE pic.twitter.com/IZa9BhALZm — Abdullah (@HolaItsAbdullah) 16 September 2018

The 33-year old drilled low into the far corner for his second goal of the match. If the first goal looked easy, Ronaldo silenced his critics by a brilliant finish which started with a Sassuolo corner for the club’s second goal. Ronaldo ran down the left and finished brilliantly with a low one across the keeper.

SECOND GOAL:

Just another tap in for Ronaldo with his opposite foot. pic.twitter.com/6VNuhKRZPZ — 🦁Bruno🐺 (@Brunosko23) 16 September 2018

With the goals, Ronaldo became the first player in 21st century to score 400 club goals, also only the 5th player in history to reach that milestone. Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid in July, had more efforts on goal without finding the net than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues in the first three matches.

