Cristiano Ronaldo’s new manager says ‘he will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe’

Rudi Garcia, manager of five time Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr, has said that the 37-year-old will make his return back to European football.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe,” Garcia said in a presser.

Following parting ways with Manchester United at the end of last year, Ronaldo was reportedly eyeing another European, Champions League playing club as his next destination.

In his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese had conceded to the thought of finishing his playing career in Europe.

However, upon finding no suitable buyers, Ronaldo completed a move to Saudi club Al Nassr, adding that his time in European football had come to an end.

“I’m a unique player. It’s good to come here, I broke all the records there (in Europe) and I want to break a few records here. I’m coming here to win, to play, to enjoy, to be part of the success of the country and culture of the country,” Ronaldo had said.

Despite scoring twice in a 4-5 loss against PSG in what was an exhibition game, his first in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo was recently under the pump after Al Nassr lost the Saudi Cup semifinal 3-1 to Al-Ittihad. A match in which the 37-year-old missed an opportunity to score.

“One of the things that changed the course of the match was Cristiano’s missed opportunity in the first half,” Garcia would say later.