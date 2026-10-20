Cristiano Ronaldo, net worth of $1.2 billion, fined $285 by Portugal for walkout

Cristiano Ronaldo, the world’s highest-paid footballer with an estimated annual income of $300 million and a net worth of $1.2 billion, has been fined by the Portuguese football federation for walking out of the national team’s camp. The damage that Ronaldo will have to cough up? $285 (255 euros and approximately Rs 27,000).
Ronaldo recently became the first active athlete to surpass $2 billion in career pretax income. According to Forbes, Ronaldo is likely to make an estimated $300 million this year. Of this, $250 million are from his Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr during the 2026-27 season with another $50 million from his endorsements and other business ventures. This would mean that the Ronaldo would pay as a fine roughly the same amount he earns every 30 seconds.
Ronaldo has also been suspended from the national team for 30 days. According to a report by the Associated Press, the suspension began on October 1, the day of Portugal’s game against Denmark, which means that he has served 19 days of the suspension already. Thus Ronaldo is expected to be available for Portugal’s next Nations League match on November 14 against Denmark.
That is if Portugal coach Jorge Jesus decides to give him a run out on the pitch, even as a substitute.
Ronaldo’s walk out from the Portugal team camp during the recent Nations League fixtures was sparked by Jesus not playing him in the game against Norway on September 27 after he played in the opening win over Wales. After walking out, Ronaldo had unleashed an extraordinary tirade against coach Jesus, accusing him of breaking an agreement to play him. Despite Ronaldo’s absence, Portugal beat Denmark and Norway again to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations Cup.
His walk out had earned him a provisional suspension, before Tuesday night’s ruling. The Portuguese Football Federation has called the punishment “adequate and sufficient.” The federation said Ronaldo fully admitted the facts underlying the charges through a formal statement submitted on Friday. It said his confession and clean disciplinary record helped to reduce the punishment.
The fine was the maximum allowable by the federation after mitigating circumstances were taken into account.
Ronaldo can appeal the suspension, but he had already apologized and said he expected to be punished. He had not immediately reacted publicly to news of the suspension.