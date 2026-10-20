Cristiano Ronaldo, net worth of $1.2 billion, fined $285 by Portugal for walkout

Cristiano Ronaldo, the world’s highest-paid footballer with an estimated annual income of $300 million and a net worth of $1.2 billion, has been fined by the Portuguese football federation for walking out of the national team’s camp. The damage that Ronaldo will have to cough up? $285 (255 euros and approximately Rs 27,000).

Ronaldo recently became the first active athlete to surpass $2 billion in career pretax income. According to Forbes, Ronaldo is likely to make an estimated $300 million this year. Of this, $250 million are from his Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr during the 2026-27 season with another $50 million from his endorsements and other business ventures. This would mean that the Ronaldo would pay as a fine roughly the same amount he earns every 30 seconds.