‘I mourn this irreplaceable loss with the country that I’ve learned to call home’: Cristiano Ronaldo pays tributes to The Queen

Manchester United star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo joined the nation in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II as he paid tributes by calling it an “irreplaceable” loss of the beloved monarch.

Ronaldo penned his heartfelt message on social media and wrote, “Seven years of my career were played in the Premier League, making this my 8th season living in England. Throughout these years, I’ve felt the everlasting love of the UK for it’s Queen, and how important Her Majesty was and will forever be to the British people. I pay my respect to her memory and I mourn this irreplaceable lost (sic) with the country that I’ve learned to call home. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family.”

Ronaldo, who was in United’s squad for the Europa League tie vs Real Sociedad when Buckingham Palace made the announcement of the Queen’s death, observed an impeccable minutes’ silence along with other players prior to kick-off. Both sets of players also donned black armbands as a mark of respect to the Queen.

There were moving and respectful tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday as sports resumed in Britain following a nationwide shutdown Friday as a mark of respect for the monarch of more than 70 years who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Test cricketers from England and South Africa also held a minute’s silence before a bell was chimed once by a high-ranking member of the military at the Oval.

Over to the west of London, golfers from around the world paused their rounds and other pros, officials and caddies gathered on the putting green in front of the first tee at Wentworth to hold a two-minute period of silence, also impeccably observed.