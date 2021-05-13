scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Most read

‘I’ll talk to him’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother wants him to play for Sporting Lisbon

Sporting, the club where Ronaldo started his senior career, clinched the Portuguese title for the first time since 2002 after beating Boavista on Tuesday.

By: Reuters |
May 13, 2021 9:54:09 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo and his mother, Dolores Aveiro, pose with the trophy after winning Serie A with Juventus in 2019. (File Photo/Reuters)

There are very few people who can tell Cristiano Ronaldo what to do, but his mother, Dolores Aveiro, said she will try to convince her son to return to his boyhood club Sporting this summer.

Although Ronaldo leads the way in the Serie A goalscoring charts this season, getting his 100th Juventus goal in his side’s 3-1 win at Sassuolo on Wednesday, his club have endured a difficult season and could finish outside the top four.

In contrast, the club where Ronaldo started his senior career, Sporting, clinched the Portuguese title for the first time since 2002 after beating Boavista on Tuesday, ending Porto’s and Benfica’s 19-year stranglehold on the championship.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Aveiro, an avid Sporting fan, made clear during the title celebrations that she would try to bring the Juventus forward back to the club.

“I’ll talk to him [Cristiano] to bring him back,” she said from her balcony as she spoke to Sporting fans who had taken to the streets to celebrate. “Next year he will play in Alvalade [Sporting’s stadium].”

Ronaldo, 36, has one year remaining on his contract at Juventus, but he has been linked with a departure this summer, with Sporting, the club he left for Manchester United as a teenager, mentioned as a possible destination.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

DC vs PBKS, PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021
DC vs PBKS in pics: Dhawan steers Capitals domination over Punjab Kings
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 13: Latest News

x