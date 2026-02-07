Cristiano Ronaldo misses second game in a row for Al-Nassr

Ronaldo had missed the game against Al-Riyadh on Monday despite being fully fit as he demonstrated by attending a training session before the Al-Ittihad game.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 7, 2026 10:28 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. (PHOTO: Al Nassr via X)Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr. (PHOTO: Al Nassr via X)
Make us preferred source on Google

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was left out by Al-Nassr from their squad for the second Saudi Pro League game in a row in a move that raises questions about his future at the club. Despite Ronaldo missing from their ranks, Al-Nassr overpowered defending champions Al-Ittihad 2-0 on Friday in a critical game of the SPL, thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Angelo Gabriel.

A report in the BBC stated that Al-Nassr fans expressed their support for Ronaldo by raising yellow signs featuring his name and number seven in the seventh minute of the match.

Meanwhile, media reports in the UK stated that the Saudi Pro League was ready to offload Ronaldo for a sum of £43 million after the Portuguese superstar rebelled and raised a stink about his club not being given enough backing in the transfer window by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which also owns three other clubs, Al Hilal, Al Ahli and Al Ittihad. Ronaldo’s grouse is that Al Hilal managed to poach Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad, but Al-Nassr have only managed to buy a young Iraqi midfielder Hayder Abdulkareem in the January window.

A report in Sky Sports had noted that Benzema’s move to Al Hilal was bankrolled by a private billionaire Saudi investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal rather than the league or the PIF. Al Nassr, meanwhile, have not been constrained by the PIF from signing more players with the backing of private investors like Al Hilal have with Benzema.

Ronaldo had missed the game against Al-Riyadh on Monday despite being fully fit as he demonstrated by attending a training session before the Al-Ittihad game.

Ronaldo being frozen out of the team for a second time in a week came after the league posted an emphatic statement about how “no player was bigger than the league”. The statement had not named Ronaldo.

“The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: Every club operates independently under the same rules,” the league said in the statement. “Clubs have their own boards, executives and football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy rest with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss India's opening T20 World Cup game against USA, Ishan Kishan to open 
T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India's opener against USA today. (CREIMAS)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
2020-24: Defence Ministry cleared 35 books, General Naravane’s only one pending
2020-24: Defence Ministry cleared 35 books, General Naravane’s only one pending
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident: 'God humiliated me' 
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
‘Signals over calories’: How to gain muscle while losing fat
calorie deficit
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Jim Fruchterman
Advertisement
Feb 07: Latest News