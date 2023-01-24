Cristiano Ronaldo might face suspension again as part of Juventus investigation

A few days ago, Juventus were hit with a massive 15-point penalty for false accounting on Friday following an appeal hearing at the Italian football federation. Now, according to Italian journalist Paolo Ziliani as per SPORTbible, 23 players who turned out for the Turin-based club during that time might all have to face bans for their part.

If the players are found to have accepted falsely lower wages then they could be hit with a 30+ day suspension, even if they’re no longer at the Turin club, the report stated.

That might include Al Nassr’s new acquisition Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur. Incidentally, Ronaldo had just made his debut for Al Nassr on Sunday after serving a 2-match ban given to him by the FA after smashing the phone of an Everton fan last year.

“All members involved were questioned and admitted the circumstances. Two players, Matthijs de Ligt and Mattia De Sciglio , provided the magistrates with a copy of the Whatsapp chat in which Giorgio Chiellini explained the scam to everyone, suggesting not to mention it to journalists, ” Zialini stated as per the SPORTbible report.

The former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was banned for two years from football activities and similarly long bans were handed out for other members of Juve’s former board, which resigned en masse in November following an investigation by Turin public prosecutors into alleged false bookkeeping.

It also decided on a 30-month ban for Juve’s former sports director, Fabio Paratici, who is now managing director of football at Tottenham.

Juventus said it will appeal the decision to Italy’s highest sports court within the Italian Olympic Committee.

The penalty comes 17 years after the “Calciopoli” refereeing scandal that saw Juventus demoted to Serie B and stripped of two Serie A titles.

Juventus was already eliminated from the Champions League in a horrible start to this season, which also saw it win only two of its opening nine Serie A matches. The club had since bounced back to climb into the top four.