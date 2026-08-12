Ronaldo sends message to Messi after Argentine star’s father’s death

After Lionel Messi wrote an emotional letter to his late father Jorge, who passed away last week, Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to his eternal rival on Instagram. Commenting on Messi’s post about his father on Instagram, Ronaldo said, “A huge hug to you and your loved ones during these difficult times, Leo. Stay strong.”

News of Messi senior’s death was first reported in Argentinian news outlets before tributes came in from Newell’s Old Boys, Messi’s childhood club, and Club Atletico Rosario Central, the football club based in the city of Rosario that was Lionel Messi’s birthplace as well.