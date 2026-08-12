Ronaldo sends message to Messi after Argentine star’s father’s death

After Lionel Messi wrote an emotional letter to his late father Jorge, who passed away last week, Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to his eternal rival on Instagram. Commenting on Messi’s post about his father on Instagram, Ronaldo said, “A huge hug to you and your loved ones during these difficult times, Leo. Stay strong.”
News of Messi senior’s death was first reported in Argentinian news outlets before tributes came in from Newell’s Old Boys, Messi’s childhood club, and Club Atletico Rosario Central, the football club based in the city of Rosario that was Lionel Messi’s birthplace as well.
Jorge was crucial behind the scenes in his son’s prolific career. He coached Messi during his early years at a local club in Rosario and saw him through the period when he was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency as a child.
View this post on Instagram
Jorge then travelled with the then-13-year-old Lionel to Barcelona where the latter joined the club’s famed youth system. Barcelona subsequently covered the cost of his treatment and just three years later, Messi made his senior debut for the Catalan giants. Jorge went on to become his son’s representative as he quickly went about establishing himself among the best of his generation, and eventually being recognised among the greatest players of all time.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo on Tuesday married his longtime partner, model and influencer Georgina Rodriguez, in a civil ceremony in Portugal. Ronaldo, 41, posted an image on his Instagram account showing the couple’s hands, wearing wedding rings.
Portuguese media labelled the ceremony the ‘wedding of the year’, reporting that the couple tied the knot on 11 August in the coastal town of Cascais near the national capital, Lisbon.
Ronaldo and the Argentina-born Rodriguez have been together for a decade since their first meeting during the football superstar’s stint with Spanish football giants Real Madrid. Ronaldo met Rodriguez at a Gucci outlet in Madrid where she was working at the time.