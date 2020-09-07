Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo told to put on mask during Portugal vs Croatia match

Cristiano Ronaldo was intervened and asked to put on a mask, keeping the safety of the players in mind. (Source: Twitter)

Sporting events are back on track as the world continues to fight against the novel coronavirus. While most of them are being conducted behind closed doors under proper Covid-19 guidelines, wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing is the new norm.

However, during the UEFA Nations League match played between Portugal and Croatia, star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured seated in the stands but without a mask.

Ronaldo, who was not included in Portugal’s squad because of a bee sting, was intervened and told by a member of staff inside the stadium to wear a face mask, keeping the safety of the players in mind.

The footballer without any delay obliged to the request and a small clip of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Despite Ronaldo’s absence, the Portuguese team produced an emphatic show mauling their opponent 4-1 in the tie.

European champions Portugal, in impressive form on their return to action after a 10-month hiatus, hit the woodwork three times before Joao Cancelo fired them ahead four minutes before half-time in the League A Group Three match.

Diogo Jota and Joao Felix both scored their first international goals in the second half before Bruno Petkovic pulled one back and Andre Silva then added a fourth.

