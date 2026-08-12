Cristiano Ronaldo marries long-time partner Georgina in private Portugal wedding

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday married his longtime partner, model and influencer Georgina Rodriguez, in a civil ceremony in Portugal on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, 41, posted an image on his Instagram account showing the couple’s hands, wearing wedding rings.

Portuguese media labelled the ceremony the ‘wedding of the year’, reporting that the couple tied the knot on 11 August in the coastal town of Cascais near the national capital, Lisbon.

Ronaldo and the Argentina-born Rodriguez have been together for a decade since their first meeting during the football superstar’s stint with Spanish football giants Real Madrid. Ronaldo met Rodriguez at a Gucci outlet in Madrid where she was working at the time.