Cristiano Ronaldo marries long-time partner Georgina in private Portugal wedding

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday married his longtime partner, model and influencer Georgina Rodriguez, in a civil ceremony in Portugal on Tuesday.
Ronaldo, 41, posted an image on his Instagram account showing the couple’s hands, wearing wedding rings.
Portuguese media labelled the ceremony the ‘wedding of the year’, reporting that the couple tied the knot on 11 August in the coastal town of Cascais near the national capital, Lisbon.
Ronaldo and the Argentina-born Rodriguez have been together for a decade since their first meeting during the football superstar’s stint with Spanish football giants Real Madrid. Ronaldo met Rodriguez at a Gucci outlet in Madrid where she was working at the time.
In Rodriguez’s Netflix series I Am Georgina, Ronaldo admitted that he did not expect their relationship to become so serious. “I didn’t think at the beginning that this would be this strong, that I would fall in love with her,” he said. “I didn’t expect it, honestly. But after a while, I felt that she was the woman of my life,” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said.
The couple had announced their engagement exactly a year ago on August 11, 2025. In a social media post then, Rodríguez posted a picture of a large ring, writing “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives” in her native Spanish.
Ronaldo and Rodriguez are parents to daughters Alana and Bella, and they raise Ronaldo’s older children together: Cristiano Jr. and twins Eva Maria and Mateo. The family faced heartbreak in 2022 during Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United when Bella’s twin brother, Angel, passed away shortly after birth.
Considered among the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo, who currently plays club football for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, is closing in on 1,000 professional goals in his career. Ronaldo recently appeared in a record-equalling sixth World Cup appearance in the United States, where Portugal exited the tournament with a defeat to eventual champions Spain in the Round of 16.