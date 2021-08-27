Manchester United complete signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus

Manchester United won the race to sign Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus on a two-year deal on Friday for a reported fee of €23 million.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” said a club statement.

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club will pay €15 million with €8 million in add-ons as the transfer fee to Juventus for the 36-year-old.

The club has reportedly offered him a contract till June 2023.

Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford from 2003-2009, where he won eight trophies plus the Ballon d’Or, before sealing £80 million move to Real Madrid.

At United, he scored 118 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2007/08, the season he helped the Red Devils claim their last UEFA Champions League title.

Earlier on Friday, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri had confirmed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had no intention of staying at the club.

“Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus,” Allegri said.

“This is why he will not be called up tomorrow. He did not train yesterday. He told his team mates this morning. I am not surprised at anything, in football there is the market and there are the needs of individuals. He made his choice. Life goes on.”