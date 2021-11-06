‘He is a winner’: Luke Shaw on Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw opened up about Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact in the dressing room since the forward’s return to the club ahead of his team’s clash against Manchester City at the Old Trafford Stadium on Saturday.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-coached team broke their four-match winless streak last weekend with a 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur. The 36-year-old Ronaldo registered a goal and an assist in the club’s fifth Premier League victory of the season.

Now, all eyes are on Ronaldo again as United are set to host rivals City, who are three points ahead after 10 matches.

“I think his mentality is the best I’ve ever seen. The way he conducts himself and the way he trains… you come to know how professional he is. He has kept himself at such a high level over such a long period of time… he is a winner,” said Shaw after being asked about Ronaldo during an online interaction with Star Sports.

United midfielder Scott McTominay also expressed his opinion on having Ronaldo as his teammate.

“It has been a real eye-opener in terms of professionalism, in terms of mentality, in terms of energy, in terms of everything. What a footballer. But as a guy as well — great guy — in terms of helping everybody and being the real glue in the changing room, helping people, speaking with a lot of people,” he told Star Sports.

United are winless in their last three home matches in the Premier League, losing 1-0 against Aston Villa, drawing 1-1 against Everton and then losing 5-0 against Liverpool last month. Under-pressure Solskjaer will aim to sort out his defence.

“Defensively, we have not been at our best recently. I think sometimes, we have been a bit too passive… it also comes with individual mistakes and a lack of concentration at times. But attacking-wise, we always know we are going to create chances because of the threat and quality we have in the squad,” said Shaw.

United are currently sitting on fifth place in the standings with 17 points from 10 matches. The 20-time champions have scored 19 goals and conceded 15 goals.

Catch Manchester United vs Manchester City on November 6 live on Star Sports.