Manchester United lead race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after City drop out

As per media reports, Manchester United lead the race to bring Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Premier League in this summer transfer window.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 36-year-old Ronaldo has told his agent Jorge Mendes that he’s open to rejoining his former club Manchester United, where he had spent six seasons before moving to Real Madrid for £80m in 2009.

Manchester United are set to offer him a contract till June 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United reunion, more than close. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC #Ronaldo Current situation:

– Official bid made to Juventus.

– Official contract [2023] sent to Jorge Mendes.

– Paperworks to be prepared soon.

– Manchester City are out of the race. Work in progress. pic.twitter.com/iV1D6edJpa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjær said on Friday that he would welcome back a “legend”.

“I didn’t think Ronaldo was going to turn out leaving Juventus and if it’s been speculation this morning, speculation the last few days, of course,” he said.

“We’ve always had good communication, I know Bruno [Fernandes] has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows that we are here.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City are out of contention for signing Ronaldo.

Manchester City are completely out of the negotiations for Cristiano Ronaldo. They also communicated the same to Juventus and Jorge Mendes. 🔵🚫 #MCFC #Ronaldo There was no agreement on personal terms details and fee for Juventus. Big issues since yesterday. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Earlier on Friday, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that five-time Ballon d’Or winner. has no intention of staying at the club amid media speculation.

“Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus,” Allegri said.

“This is why he will not be called up tomorrow. He did not train yesterday. He told his team mates this morning. I am not surprised at anything, in football there is the market and there are the needs of individuals. He made his choice. Life goes on.”

Juventus reportedly want a fee of between €25 and €30m for Ronaldo.