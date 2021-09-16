Cristiano Ronaldo always scores, even when team’s playing bad: Nemanja Matic

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival to his former club Manchester United, the entire footballing world has been up in a nostalgia-driven frenzy. Even his current teammate Nemanja Matic expressed his excitement on the 36-year-old’s addition to the stacked squad, lauding his immense quality and considerable experience.

Ronaldo joined the club on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further year from Juventus last month. He made his second debut for the club on Saturday, scoring two goals in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United. On Tuesday, he opened his account in the UEFA Champions League in a 2-1 loss to BSC Young Boys.

Nemanja Matic, who plies his trade as a defensive midfielder for Manchester United, labelled the five-time Ballon d’Or as a “dangerous” player.

“He’s always dangerous… his teams don’t need to play well to win the games, that’s his quality. When the team is not playing well, he is always there to score. He is always hungry for goals and when you have someone with his experience, with his quality, you just need to give your best and try to give him the ball in the box,” the 33-year-old Serb said in a recent interaction with Star Sports.

Concurring with Paul Pogba, who claimed a few weeks ago that the current Manchester United squad is the strongest in years, Matic said, “I think we have a strong squad but we will see at the end of the season. I can only say that I’m happy with the players we have got now… some are experienced players who bring a lot of maturity to this team. At the moment, I think we have a perfect balance.”

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-coached side spent around €150 million in the summer transfer window to rope in the likes of centre-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid and winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, alongside Ronaldo.

“I think that it is the right time to say that we want to win the title, of course. I’m sure that we have a good squad, I see everyone happy and working very well and my target is to win the Premier League with this club and of course, the UEFA Champions League,” added the former Chelsea and Benfica midfielder.

Manchester United will next face West Ham United on September 19.

