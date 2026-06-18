Cristiano Ronaldo is making a parody of the great player he once was

The worst feeling for Cristiano Ronaldo was not that he didn’t score a goal against a team that last played the World Cup before he was born; or that his two attempts were weak and wayward; or that he looked a burden for the team; or that he disrupted the system or barely contributed to the defensive rigours.

It was just that the ball had fallen out of love with him. Like a jilted lover, it shirked away from him, it turned away his glances, it turned back unreciprocated. Certainly, Ronaldo can still win his love back, the tournament is long and arduous, it could have been just a one-evening falling out.

But at 41, his function in a squad bursting with attacking gifts, every bad outing evokes scrutiny and criticism. With every bad day, he seems to be moving closer to the horizon.

Despite the age, the waning explosiveness, Ronaldo still has the bearings to sweet-spot the ball, fetch it where he wants to. Against Congo, he simply couldn’t. In the 68th minute Francisco Conceicao stabbed a cutback to Ronaldo, a little behind him. It was maybe a yard away to his liking, but in his prime, he would contort his body suitably and find himself in the best position. Even if not, he always found a chunk of his glittering boot. Here, he flayed the shot wide off the near post. He sneered and gritted his teeth, wondering how the touch had forsaken him.

The worst part was not that his attempt was horrible, but he almost stole it off Bruno Fernandes’ toes. The Manchester United midfielder was beside him, with more space and a better angle to shoot goal-wards. But Ronaldo’s instinct is not to facilitate goals, but score. But when the touch leaves, the instincts fade. It was not the first time that he had infringed into Fernandes’ space. The coaching staff has to find a solution for the continued disruption of space.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo argues with referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim, of Qatar, after he showed a yellow card to Bernardo Silva, left, during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Congo in Houston, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo argues with referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim, of Qatar, after he showed a yellow card to Bernardo Silva, left, during the World Cup Group K soccer match between Portugal and Congo in Houston, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Six minutes later came a more concerted proof of his diminishing touch. Condeicao produced another, better cutback, but Ronaldo shanked it away. The shot was hurried and without power, bothered maybe by Axel Tuanzebe’s tackle. But those were moments that barely bothered him once. He could find the target through a maze of legs, he stood un-flinched by shirt pullers and pickpockets, he outmuscle and outwitted them. But here, he was vexed, he seemed ridden with doubts.

There is a cruel paradox. A man whose career was built on smouldering self-belief had begun to doubt himself. Perhaps, that is at the heart of his malaise. The absolute faith in himself blinding the reality of his tottering prowess. Ronaldo is no longer who he thinks he is. He is still supernaturally fit, and has the vaulting ambition to win the only crown his head has not worn, that of a world champion. But he is making a parody of the great player he once was. He is the aged leading vocalist of a heavy metal band living in the guttural grandeur of his past, unaware that his sound box has only been creaking.

There is a cruel paradox. A man whose career was built on smouldering self-belief had begun to doubt himself. Perhaps, that is at the heart of his malaise… Ronaldo is no longer who he thinks he is. Story continues below this ad

When he is unable to score, he becomes a liability, because he is not involved in creative or defensive duties. His real estate of influence is limited. Some numbers capture his horrid game. He made only 20 passes in 90 minutes, the thirteenth best in the game; his defensive contribution was only one. His progressive action was merely two. He occasionally dropped deep to facilitate link-up play, but could not match the pace of his colleague’s pace. His immobility is slowing the whole team down, a blend of supreme attackers and midfield conductors. Otherwise, he lurked ahead of Congo’s high line, then retreated to gather the ball inside to take the cross played behind the line. Try as his colleagues did, none could establish a working relationship with. He was like a vintage Morris Minor caught amongst Ferraris.

Parallels with Lionel Messi could spring. Messi is slower than Ronaldo, but he creates more, his spatial awareness is superior and spin defence-piercing passes. Besides, he has runners that could make up for his tired legs. Portugal is a collection of supreme technicians rather than gnarled athletes. Herein lies Portugal’s great dilemma. Certainly, Ronaldo was not the only Portuguese footballer who endured a horrid day, but he was central to their afflictions.

For Portugal to make a serious title challenge, the Ronaldo riddle has to be solved. A balance has to be struck. Hard decisions have to be made. Like whether to use him as a substitute, or be replaced earlier than manager Roberto Martinez did. He defended Ronaldo, as he had been throughout his tenure. “We don’t treat Cristiano for his age, we treat him according to his symptoms and how he feels,” he said. But the diagnosis reads: the ball has fallen out of love with him. Portugal should do something about him, before football too leaves him and their greatest footballer could be a parody.