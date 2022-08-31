Cristiano Ronaldo asked Ralf Rangnick to drop Harry Maguire in secret meeting: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo was among the many Manchester United players who approached Ralf Rangnick in February to drop Harry Maguire for his poor performances.

According to The Athletic, Ronaldo was part of a group of players, including Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba, who approached Rangnick and said ‘Maguire is part of the problem.’

Rangnick is said to have told the players, including Ronaldo, that it was ‘inappropriate’ to speak about Maguire when the player himself was not present.

The Portuguese star also wanted to play in a two-striker formation with Edinson Cavani.

Ronaldo reportedly wants out after just one season back at Old Trafford, with United no longer in the Champions League or in shape to compete with the best teams in England like Manchester City and Liverpool.

Ronaldo’s representatives have spent the entire summer looking for a new club for the five-time world player of the year, but still there are no takers.

The latest team linked with a move for Ronaldo, who is unsettled at United because he will not be playing in the Champions League this season, is Napoli in Italy. But time is running out for the Portugal star, who has been on the bench for United’s last two games and might not be a regular starter under recently hired manager Erik ten Hag, especially with Ajax forward Antony reportedly on his way to Old Trafford for 95 million euros ($95 million).

Ironically Maguire, who Ronaldo called to be dropped, has also been out of the team during their recent upturn in fortunes.

A rare season playing in the Europa League — hardly ideal for Ronaldo’s brand — beckons for one of the world’s greatest ever players.