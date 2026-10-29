Cristiano Ronaldo pips Lionel Messi to win B.O.A.T. award

After a month of public online voting, Cristiano Ronaldo won the “Ballon d’Or of All Time,” or B.O.A.T., award, pipping eternal rival Lionel Messi. Ronaldo won the award for his 2007/08 season, where he won his first Ballon after helping Manchester United win the Premier League as well as the Champions League with 42 goals in all competitions. Messi, meanwhile, finished second for his 2012 Ballon win.

“You voted. You decided. Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2008 Ballon d’Or triumph is your greatest Ballon d’Or win of all time. And now, nearly two decades later, fans around the world have ensured that this iconic achievement will be remembered not just as the year CR7 won his first Ballon d’Or, but as the greatest Ballon d’Or victory of all time,” a statement from the official Ballon d’Or read.