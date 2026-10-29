Cristiano Ronaldo pips Lionel Messi to win B.O.A.T. award

After a month of public online voting, Cristiano Ronaldo won the “Ballon d’Or of All Time,” or B.O.A.T., award, pipping eternal rival Lionel Messi. Ronaldo won the award for his 2007/08 season, where he won his first Ballon after helping Manchester United win the Premier League as well as the Champions League with 42 goals in all competitions. Messi, meanwhile, finished second for his 2012 Ballon win.
“You voted. You decided. Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2008 Ballon d’Or triumph is your greatest Ballon d’Or win of all time. And now, nearly two decades later, fans around the world have ensured that this iconic achievement will be remembered not just as the year CR7 won his first Ballon d’Or, but as the greatest Ballon d’Or victory of all time,” a statement from the official Ballon d’Or read.
Manchester United, as well as the Portugal Football Federation, congratulated him on the achievement.
Earlier this month, Ronaldo, meanwhile, was fined by the Portuguese football federation for walking out of the national team’s camp. The damage that Ronaldo will have to cough up? $285 (255 euros and approximately Rs 27,000). Ronaldo was also suspended from the national team for 30 days.
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According to a report by the Associated Press, the suspension began on October 1, the day of Portugal’s game against Denmark, which means that he has served 19 days of the suspension already. Thus, Ronaldo is expected to be available for Portugal’s next Nations League match on November 14 against Denmark.
That is if Portugal coach Jorge Jesus decides to give him a run out on the pitch, even as a substitute. Ronaldo’s walk out from the Portugal team camp during the recent Nations League fixtures was sparked by Jesus not playing him in the game against Norway on September 27 after he played in the opening win over Wales. After walking out, Ronaldo unleashed an extraordinary tirade against coach Jesus, accusing him of breaking an agreement to play him. Despite Ronaldo’s absence, Portugal beat Denmark and Norway again to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations Cup.