‘Next question’: Ronaldo dodges Messi, then says final showdown ‘would be awesome’

He had just scored twice, made history, shouted “I’m back” at a camera and survived a dark week. Cristiano Ronaldo had every reason to be generous in the mixed zone at Houston Stadium on Tuesday night. Then someone mentioned Messi.

A reporter began: “Yesterday, Lionel Messi scored 2 goals and Mbappe…” He did not finish the sentence. Ronaldo turned his head, said “Go ahead,” and invited the next reporter to speak. Messi’s name had been in the air for perhaps two seconds. The moment was clipped, posted, and went around the world inside the hour.

It came just days after Messi became the all-time leading scorer in men’s World Cup history, reaching 18 goals to surpass Germany’s Miroslav Klose. Messi leads the Golden Boot race with five goals in two games. Ronaldo, by contrast, had gone into Tuesday’s game yet to score at the tournament.