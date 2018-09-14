Follow Us:
Friday, September 14, 2018
  • Amazing to play with Cristiano Ronaldo after playing with Lionel Messi, says Paulo Dybala

Amazing to play with Cristiano Ronaldo after playing with Lionel Messi, says Paulo Dybala

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus before the start of the season and both him and Paulo Dybala have failed to score a goal in the first three games of the club.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 14, 2018 1:28:14 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo along with Paulo Dybala during a match. (Source: Reuters)
Juventus star midfielder Paulo Dybala on Thursday said that he feels lucky for having the chance to play with the two greats – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. While the Argentine international played alongside Messi in the international circuit, he got a chance to play with Ronaldo after he moved to Juventus before the start of the season. Speaking to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 24-year-old said, “[When I heard Ronaldo was joining] I said to myself: ‘After having had the fortune of playing with [Lionel] Messi in the national team, now I have the opportunity to play with Ronaldo at Juve.’ It’s amazing.”

In spite of the two not scoring a single goal in club’s first three league games, the midfielder asserted that there is still an entire season to go. “It’s going brilliantly. We just need to keep training together. We’ve got the whole season ahead of us,” he said.

While Ronaldo started all the three Juventus games against Chievo, Lazio, and Parma, Dybala played the entire 90 minutes in the opening encounter but came out for just final 10 minutes in the last fixture against Parma. The Argentine international, who also did not get a chance to play during the international break against Guatemala and Colombia, expressed desire to get more regulation time.

“Of course I want to get back to be playing again. I’ll get back home today and want to be ready for Sunday. And on Wednesday we have the Champions League against Valencia, which is a competition that gives me many emotions,” he said. “I admit, I’ve not started the year like last year or even in 2016. One thing is certain, though, I want to get back to Turin and work well to regain my place at Juve,” Dybala added.

Juventus will face Sassuolo in their next fixture on Sunday.

