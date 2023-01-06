scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo likely to ‘defy’ two-match FA ban and make his Al-Nassr debut

Ronaldo received the suspension for smashing an Everton fan's phone in April.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during his official unveiling as a new member of Al Nassr soccer club in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday. (AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr debut has been delayed as the club is yet to register him but the 37-year-old, who has already started training with his new team members is also likely to defy the two-match bane given by England FA for smashing the phone from the hand of a 14-year-old Everton fan, who was also autistic.

Video footage appeared to show Ronaldo angrily slapping the phone out of the boy’s hand as he walked down the tunnel after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park in April. The boy’s mother said he had been left with a bruised hand and his phone screen had been smashed. Ronaldo was cautioned by the police in August and charged with improper conduct by England’s Football Association (FA) in September.

Ronaldo, who had apologized on social media, was warned about his future conduct and also fined 50,000 pounds ($59,875).

As per the report in the Daily Mail, the Saudi club are yet to confirm whether they would adhere to the ban which is backed by FIFA rules.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...
UGC norms for foreign universities: Earlier bids stalled, why this one mo...

Ronaldo’s international clearance certificate, however, was said to have been received by the club and its executives were examining whether it might help them circumnavigate the banning order.

If the ban is ignored, however, it could land Ronaldo in further hot water and the club with a huge fine.

Al Nassr on Thursday postponed its scheduled Saudi Pro League home match on Thursday due to heavy rain.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Ronaldo has given Al Nassr instant fame beyond the confines of Asia and it is having to quickly catch up with its newfound status.

His presentation at the club’s 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park on Tuesday included a stage-managed news conference in which no questions were invited from the media in attendance.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 08:50 IST
Next Story

‘Not bowling a no ball is definitely in your control’: Gavaskar on Arshdeep’s no-ball record. ‘It’s never easy’, says Dinesh Karthik

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 06: Latest News
close