Follow Us:
Thursday, October 04, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Portugal squad again

Portugal visit Poland for a Nations League match on October 11 and then travel to Scotland for a friendly three days later.

By: Reuters | Lisbon | Published: October 4, 2018 6:05:38 pm

FIFA World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo also missed Portugal’s two games in September a friendly against Croatia and a Nations League match against Italy at his own request. (Reuters/File Photo) 

Related News

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has again been left out of the squad for this month’s matches against Poland and Scotland, announced by the Portuguese federation (FPF) on Thursday. Ronaldo, Portugal’s record scorer and most-capped player, also missed Portugal’s two games in September a friendly against Croatia and a Nations League match against Italy at his own request.

HOT DEALS

The 33-year-old five-times world player of the year said he needed more time to adapt following his move from Real Madrid to Juventus, coach Fernando Santos said at the time.

Portugal visit Poland for a Nations League match on Oct. 11 and then travel to Scotland for a friendly three days later.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
There are two teams from the northeast playing cricket at Moti Baug 