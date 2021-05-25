Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest social media post raises doubts over Juventus future

Cristiano Ronaldo has one year remaining on his contract at Juventus but his latest post on social media has raised doubts over his immediate future at the club. Ronaldo, 36, has said that he has realized one of the goals he set for himself when he joined Juventus in 2018 and valued everything the club had achieved this season despite their run of nine straight Serie A title coming to an end.

His comments have raised speculation that the Portuguese forward could be leaving in the summer.

“This year we couldn’t win Serie A, congratulations to Inter for the well-deserved title. However, I have to value everything that we achieved this season at Juventus, both in collective and individual terms,” Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post.

“The Italian Super Cup, Italian Cup and Serie A top scorer trophy fill me with happiness, mainly due to the difficulty they carry with them, in a country where nothing is easy to win.

“With these achievements, I reached a goal I had set myself since the first day I arrived in Italy: to win the championship, the Cup and the Super Cup, and also to be Best Player and Top Scorer in this great football country filled with tremendous players, giant clubs and a very own football culture.”

“This is what I work for, this is what moves me and this is what I’ll always keep chasing for until the last day,” added Ronaldo, who did not play in their 4-1 win over Bologna on the final day.

“Thanks to everyone who took part in this journey. We stand together.”

The club declined to comment on the post.

