Cristiano Ronaldo says this is his last World Cup in combative press conference

Ronaldo had converted a penalty kick in the round of 32 match against Croatia and said after it that he will make a decision on his international career after the World Cup. (Reuters Photo)

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the last time he plays in the tournament. Playing in his sixth World Cup, Ronaldo will renew his bid to win the title for the first time in his illustrious career when Portugal face Spain in the Round of 16 in Dallas on Monday (Tuesday 12.30am IST).

“Yes, it’s my last one. Let’s go and enjoy it,” said Ronaldo in a press conference ahead of the game. It was a rather combative interaction with the press with Ronaldo calling out journalists who he said don’t “like” him.