Cristiano Ronaldo’s last FIFA World Cup campaign ends in 1-0 defeat vs Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-ever World Cup campaign ended at the hands of familiar foes Spain in the Round of 16 as Portugal went down 1-0 at Dallas on Monday night. This means that Ronaldo will join a plethora of legends of the game who failed to win the coveted World Cup trophy in their career.
Substitute Mikel Merino scored in added time, sending his side into the quarter-finals while extending their run without conceding a goal.
Merino struck in the 91st minute after fellow substitute Ferran Torres slipped a through pass behind Portugal’s defence. European champions Spain recorded another clean sheet as Portugal were eliminated from the World Cup.
Ronaldo became the first ever player to score in all 6 editions of the World Cup, netting in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026. He has 11 goals in World Cups and is the all-time leading goal-scorer for Portugal in World Cups.
On Sunday night, Ronaldo had admitted that the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup would be the last time he plays in the tournament. Playing in his sixth World Cup, Ronaldo had renewed his bid to win the title for the first time in his illustrious career when Portugal faced Spain in the Round of 16 in Dallas.
“Yes, it’s my last one. Let’s go and enjoy it,” said Ronaldo in a press conference ahead of the game. It was a rather combative interaction with the press with Ronaldo calling out journalists who he said don’t “like” him.
Ronaldo also pointed specifically to a journalist over the course of the press conference. “Let him ask a question, he doesn’t like me,” he said. The journalist then asked what was the most difficult part of playing in a World Cup at the age of 41, to which Ronaldo replied: “The most difficult part is to talk to some of you. Especially those who don’t like me. You are one of them. I just need one look at the face and I’ll remember very well.”
A six-time Champions League winner with Manchester United and Real Madrid, the World Cup will remain the only major trophy missing from Ronaldo’s overflowing cabinet, with Portugal having won the Euro in 2016.