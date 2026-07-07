Cristiano Ronaldo’s last FIFA World Cup campaign ends in 1-0 defeat vs Spain

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) reacts after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last-ever World Cup campaign ended at the hands of familiar foes Spain in the Round of 16 as Portugal went down 1-0 at Dallas on Monday night. This means that Ronaldo will join a plethora of legends of the game who failed to win the coveted World Cup trophy in their career.

Substitute Mikel Merino scored in added time, sending his side ​into the ​quarter-finals while ⁠extending their run without conceding a ‌goal.

Merino struck in the 91st minute after fellow substitute Ferran Torres slipped a ⁠through ⁠pass behind Portugal’s defence. European ⁠champions Spain ‌recorded ​another clean sheet ‌as Portugal were eliminated from ‌the World ​Cup.