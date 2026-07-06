In Spain vs Portugal, a star racing future vs a superstar chasing past

All his life, Lionel Messi’s shadow has loomed over Lamine Yamal. He was just an infant when a photographer arranged a shoot wherein Messi was bathing Yamal. Years later, when he stepped into Barcelona’s La Masia Academy, he was Messi’s blessed inheritor, the wunderkind beyond his years. Every record he broke in the league was once the Argentine’s.

But in the wee hours of Tuesday in India, when Spain takes on Portugal in a World Cup knockout game, the silhouette behind Yamal will not be that of Messi. It will be of Messi’s grand rival, another great, and a voluminous record-setter in league and world football: Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s tempting to pin the encounter as a clash of eras, of generations, a marker to measure how football has changed between Ronaldo’s first World Cup in 2006 and Yamal’s in 2026. But look closer, and you find two similar personalities when they were 18.

Yamal is the boy from Spain’s immigrant-heavy Rocafonda. He played football with his large crew of cousins — his father was a painter — and his favourite haunt was his uncle’s bakery. Yamal first travelled out of his town when he was eight.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (7) celebrates after scoring their opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Portugal and Croatia in Toronto, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (7) celebrates after scoring their opening goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Portugal and Croatia in Toronto, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Ronaldo is from the working-class parish of Santo Antonio in Portugal, on the island of Madeira. He grew up sharing a bedroom with his brother and two sisters. His father was a gardener and his mother a cook. He was expelled from school at 14, after he flung a chair at his teacher. He never attended school again. The first time Ronaldo travelled by flight was when he flew to Old Trafford in England, aged 18.

Their spirit isn’t much different, either.

Yamal is unlike Messi, the footballing recluse who turned away from bling and bluster. He splurges on parties, inviting lawmakers’ wrath for roping in people with dwarfism to serve drinks at his 18th birthday — although he is not as self-obsessed with his looks and hair, or the folds of his jersey, as Ronaldo.

Both hold an affinity for the theatrical. Ronaldo in his nascent Manchester United years was all step-overs and dribbles, a shining gem but with unpolished edges. Awed old-timers of the training grounds gushed in excited tones and rediscovered their George Best reincarnation. Senior pros wondered about the heights he could reach. His coiled locks were dyed at the edges.

Story continues below this ad

Yamal, too, colours his hair but is seemingly averse to gelling. He strode into the Barcelona dressing room with an aura and an air that he was the best in the world. “He had this presence, the feel and personality of someone who believed he was the best in the world. He wanted to be better at everything,” Sergio Busquets, the former Spain international, has said.

After Tuesday’s World Cup game, they might never meet on a football field, but they are conjoined by the irresistible quest to produce their best. At this World Cup, Yamal has scored just one goal in four games, even though that was enough to make him the youngest goal-scorer in a World Cup since Pele. Ronaldo, at 41, is the oldest player ever in the tournament’s knockout phase, as well as its oldest goalscorer. Yet neither is the happiest man, each weighed down by contrasting burdens. Yamal’s is to become the future great; Ronaldo’s is to match his stupendous past. One man wants to leap into the future; the other wants to time-travel.

Spain’s Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Spain’s Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

They have met before, in the Nations League final, where the older man triumphed. Ronaldo spoke sympathetically at the time: “He’s going to win a lot of titles, both collective and individual… He’s only 17 years old… I repeat: he’s a kid with a lot of room for improvement. He’s a phenomenon, but we have to leave him alone; that’s what I ask.”

Yamal is careful to sidestep the shadows of both Ronaldo and Messi. “In the end, I think it is better not to compare yourself to anyone. Players like Cristiano Ronaldo did what they did because they wanted to be themselves and not compare themselves to others. I want to build my own path,” he has said.

Story continues below this ad

But for one evening in Dallas, it will be Ronaldo’s shadow that will fall on Yamal, not Messi’s.