Cristiano Ronaldo has physical abilities of 20-year old, reveals medical reports

In an interview to Spanish television programme El Chiringuito broadcast in May, former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo said that he believes he has the biological age of a 23-year old. “I’ve still got a long time left, I can keep playing until I’m 41. I’m feeling good, happy, I can’t complain,” the 33-year old had said. Now, two months later, medical tests at Juventus have revealed that the Portugal captain, indeed has, abilities of a 20-year old.

As per the reports in Italy cited by The Independent, the medical staff at the Serie A Champions found three key statistics to assess that that the forward has capabilities matching that of someone 13-years younger than him.

The medical reports revealed that Ronaldo has just seven per cent body fat, which is around three per cent less than an average professional. It further found out that Ronaldo’s muscle mass stands at 50 per cent, which is higher than any other average professional player, by around four per cent. The report adds that the now-Juventus No. 7 recorded at top speed of 21.1 mph, at the World Cup, a result he replicated during the medical, which is quicker than any other player at the tournament.

Ronaldo, left Real Madrid, after a span of 9 years, as he signed for Juventus on a four-year deal for a transfer fee of 112 million euros in June. Speaking upon signing the contract, Ronaldo said, “I’m going to try to show that I am a top player, as usual. I’m going to work hard in training. I don’t think I have to show what I am more than that – you know my stats. But I am very ambitious and I like challenges. I don’t like to stay in my comfort zone, I like to seize new challenges. After the experiences in Manchester and in Madrid, I’d like to mark the history of Juventus. I like challenges, again, and I hope everything will go very well.”

