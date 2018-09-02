Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scores four goals for Juventus U-9 while father still waits to open account

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who also wears the number 7 jersey just like his dad scored two goals in both the half and led Juventus under-9 team to a comfortable 5-1 win against Lucento. (File Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who also wears the number 7 jersey just like his dad scored two goals in both the half and led Juventus under-9 team to a comfortable 5-1 win against Lucento. (File Photo)

While Cristiano Ronaldo still waits to open his account in Serie A, his son scored four times in his debut for Juventus under-9 team against Lucento on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who wears the number 7 jersey, just like his father, scored two goals in both the half and led Juventus under-9 team to a comfortable 5-1 win against Lucento.

It was another despairing evening for Cristiano Ronaldo as he failed to register his name on the scoresheet for the third straight Serie A game since his arrival at Turin. Although Juventus went on to defeat Parma 2-1 on Saturday, but the talismanic forward will have to wait till September 16 to break his duck.

Take a look at this Cristiano Ronaldo Jr goal today: pic.twitter.com/Ulgm6hrnK3 — Cristiano Ronaldo 🏳️🏴 (@CRonaldoNews) 1 September 2018

Blaise Matuidi, who netted the winner for Juventus on Saturday, while speaking to reporters after the match was quoted by AFP as saying, “He (Ronaldo) played a great game, put in a lot of effort, but unfortunately he did not find the net.” He added, “He wants to score and we’ll help him to do so, because he’s very important for this team.”

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri also commented on Ronaldo’s failure to find the net and said, “Italian football presents different problems and it takes time. He’s not getting the rub of the green at the moment either – the ball is not bouncing right for him or he’s shooting just off target. We’ll all be fresher after the break and that’s when the real season starts.The individual joys will come.”

On the other hand, Ronaldo’s exit has not impacted Real Madrid as they continue their goal spree in La Liga. Signing off with a thumping 4-1 victory over Leganes, the current Europe champions have won all their three matches in Spain’s most elite league.

As per media reports, Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo’s girlfriend was also present at the stadium on Sunday.

