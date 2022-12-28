Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. leaves Manchester United to rejoin Real Madrid youth academy

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has followed his father’s footsteps and has left Manchester United to rejoin Real Madrid youth academy, reports from Spain suggests.

In his previous stint for the Los Blancos academy, Ronaldo Jr had scored 50 goals from 20 games.

Ronaldo Jr. came back to Old Trafford along with his father when he was transferred to United from Juventus, a year back. However earlier this year the relationship between Ronaldo and Manchester United became fractious.

Ronaldo recently gave a controversial interview with Piers Morgan in which he said “Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here(Manchester United), not only this year but last year too,”.

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

Manchester United decided to terminate the contract with Ronaldo, posting a statement in November saying “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.”

Since leaving Old Trafford, Ronaldo has been without a club although there have been rumours of him joining the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Amidst the speculation of the move to the club, the sporting director of Al Nassr, Marcelo Salazar earlier in the week said that the Saudi club for now “will wait” and “at the right time the future will be revealed”.

Speaking to Flashcore, Marcelo Salazar said, “I’m not allowed to say yes or no. Let’s wait and see how things unfold until the end of the year. As you can see, this is a negotiation of enormous magnitude, not only for the club, but for the country and for world football, and it has to be conducted by higher authorities.”

“What I can say is that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best in the history of football. He has always been an example to me as an athlete, for the will he shows to win. And then, as a Portuguese citizen, I always cheered for him. But when the time is right the future will be revealed,” he added.