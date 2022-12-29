Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, CR7’s son, at Real Madrid youth academy

A report in Edu Carnago, quoted by madriduniversal.com says Real Madrid are training Cristiano Ronaldo’s son at their youth academy.

While Ronaldo is without a club currently, and Manchester United have moved on, he was spotted at Madrid in the days right after the World Cup.

Now it turns out his son is camped there. His Saudi Arabia move

Is shrouded in mystery. But while the Portuguese international figures out his future, it appears Real Madrid have snapped up the services of his son.

Cristiano Jr. is indeed one of the most sought-after youngsters in the Under-14s and at 12, he has largely played for the clubs his father has represented, including Real Madrid and Juventus. He was also at the Manchester United academy until recently. Edu Cornago, quoted an unconfirmed stat: “He has a record of scoring 50 goals in 20 appearances for the U-14 setup at Real Madrid colts.”

Meanwhile, Al Nassr president, Musli Al-Muammar, surprised everyone by declaring, “The news coming out (about Ronaldo joining) is not correct, most of what has been written or said in the media are lies.” Sportmediaset reported