scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, CR7’s son, at Real Madrid youth academy

While Ronaldo is without a club currently, and Manchester United have moved on, he was spotted at Madrid in the days right after the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Ronaldo's son , Cristiano Ronaldo's son join Real MadridCristiano Ronaldo with his son Ronaldo Jr. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A report in Edu Carnago, quoted by madriduniversal.com says Real Madrid are training Cristiano Ronaldo’s son at their youth academy.

While Ronaldo is without a club currently, and Manchester United have moved on, he was spotted at Madrid in the days right after the World Cup.

Now it turns out his son is camped there. His Saudi Arabia move
Is shrouded in mystery. But while the Portuguese international figures out his future, it appears Real Madrid have snapped up the services of his son.

Cristiano Jr. is indeed one of the most sought-after youngsters in the Under-14s and at 12, he has largely played for the clubs his father has represented, including Real Madrid and Juventus. He was also at the Manchester United academy until recently. Edu Cornago, quoted an unconfirmed stat: “He has a record of scoring 50 goals in 20 appearances for the U-14 setup at Real Madrid colts.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end

Meanwhile, Al Nassr president, Musli Al-Muammar, surprised everyone by declaring, “The news coming out (about Ronaldo joining) is not correct, most of what has been written or said in the media are lies.” Sportmediaset reported

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 08:23 IST
Next Story

Not tea or coffee, start your day with saffron water (on an empty stomach); here’s why

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 29: Latest News
close